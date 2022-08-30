Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Renault Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RNO stock opened at €27.99 ($28.56) on Monday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a one year high of €100.70 ($102.76). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.68.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

