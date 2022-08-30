Weber Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 31,973 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 405% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,337 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weber by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Weber by 582.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 77,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Weber to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Weber Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of WEBR opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Weber has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -5.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weber will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

