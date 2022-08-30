Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Grows By 10.0%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,475,600 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 5,888,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,237.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHHOF shares. BNP Paribas downgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

BHHOF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

