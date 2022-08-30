Short Interest in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Drops By 15.2%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CNNE stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Cannae has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNNE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

