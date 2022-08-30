Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Grows By 9.9%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 243,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Argan Price Performance

AGX stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. Argan has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $496.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Argan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.