5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5E Advanced Materials

In other 5E Advanced Materials news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEAM. State Street Corp acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $6,033,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 6.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on FEAM. DA Davidson raised their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. 5E Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

