Critical Comparison: TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TradeUP Global and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 1 3 7 0 2.55

Playtika has a consensus price target of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 94.05%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TradeUP Global and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.58 billion 1.76 $308.50 million $0.74 14.92

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than TradeUP Global.

Profitability

This table compares TradeUP Global and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66% Playtika 11.54% -92.35% 10.59%

Summary

Playtika beats TradeUP Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TradeUP Global

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

