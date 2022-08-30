Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCFLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.53) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Schaeffler from €7.20 ($7.35) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $863.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.