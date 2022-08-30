Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

ERFSF stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

