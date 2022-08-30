MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target Raised to $15.00

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, July 18th.

MDxHealth Price Performance

MDxHealth stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDxHealth Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,643,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

See Also

