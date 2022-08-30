Analysts Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) PT at $252.00

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:STE opened at $198.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.17. STERIS has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
