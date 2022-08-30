Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 13.2% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 207,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lannett by 0.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

