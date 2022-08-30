Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of ESBA stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.35.
About Empire State Realty OP
Further Reading
