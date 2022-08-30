MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MNOV opened at $2.17 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.