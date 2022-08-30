First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of First United stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. First United has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First United by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

