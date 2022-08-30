Reviewing Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) & Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) and Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Stericycle has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Group has a beta of -29.7, meaning that its share price is 3,070% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of Stericycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stericycle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle -3.28% 6.22% 2.72% Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Stericycle and Kaiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stericycle and Kaiser Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stericycle currently has a consensus target price of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Stericycle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stericycle is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stericycle and Kaiser Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle $2.65 billion 1.76 -$27.80 million ($0.95) -53.24 Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kaiser Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stericycle.

Summary

Stericycle beats Kaiser Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names. It also provides secure information destruction services, including document and hard drive destruction services under the Shred-it brand; and communication solutions, such as appointment reminders, secure messaging, event registration, and other communications specifically for hospitals and integrated delivery networks. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About Kaiser Group

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

