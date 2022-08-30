Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aditxt stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,521 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Aditxt worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aditxt Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Aditxt has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.72.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

