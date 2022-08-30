FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.52.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank



The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

