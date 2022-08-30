Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Affirm in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht forecasts that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $23.99 on Monday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.67.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 271,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

