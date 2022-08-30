Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.06.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $137.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

