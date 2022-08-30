Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 209,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Addex Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ ADXN opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
Featured Articles
