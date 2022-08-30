Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 209,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ ADXN opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.