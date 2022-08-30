Farfetch Ltd Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farfetch in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Farfetch’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Farfetch Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Farfetch by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

