Brokers Offer Predictions for Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report released on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NSSC opened at $28.46 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.