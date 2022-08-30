Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $191.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.06.

DLTR opened at $137.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average of $157.65.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 490,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

