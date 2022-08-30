The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAP in a report issued on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

GAP Trading Down 3.5 %

GPS opened at $9.48 on Monday. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in GAP by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in GAP by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in GAP by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

