Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.99. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DY. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $113.98 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $120.45. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

