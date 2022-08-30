Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 31st total of 210,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,854,377 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 754,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ABEO opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.06. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.