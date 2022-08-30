SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 1st

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 1st.

SenesTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

