LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 22,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 431,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
LogicMark Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.
About LogicMark
LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
