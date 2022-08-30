TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Trading Up 0.8%

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,190,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,932,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Featured Stories

