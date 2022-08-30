Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. 1,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 35,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.31% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

