Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expands By 17.1%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.