Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expands By 17.1%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices
Analog Devices Price Performance
Shares of ADI opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Featured Articles
