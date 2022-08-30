Short Interest in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Rises By 12.3%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter valued at $3,409,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter valued at $4,159,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Independence Stock Performance

Shares of Independence stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Independence has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

