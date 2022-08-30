Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Up 16.2% in August

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $2,458,993. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after buying an additional 779,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

