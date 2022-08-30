Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix Price Performance
Mega Matrix has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $13.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mega Matrix
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Mega Matrix at the end of the most recent quarter.
Mega Matrix Company Profile
AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.
