LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.61. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,344,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.