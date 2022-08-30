LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.61. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
