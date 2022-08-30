Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBRX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of MBRX opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.78. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

