Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of DOX opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,099,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,466,000 after buying an additional 352,436 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after purchasing an additional 101,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,811,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

