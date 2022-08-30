ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,038.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 284,794 shares of company stock valued at $285,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 402,225 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

