Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $670.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

