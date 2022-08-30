ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.30 target price on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. ironSource has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

