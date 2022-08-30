ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 12.6% in August

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 186,198 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Shares of ADSEW opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.