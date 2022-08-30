Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $38.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -1.58.
Insider Transactions at Acurx Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Carl Sailer bought 19,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $75,000.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
