Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $38.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -1.58.

Insider Transactions at Acurx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Carl Sailer bought 19,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $75,000.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

