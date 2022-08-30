McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.00.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $363.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $3,534,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in McKesson by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

