Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $1,689,518 over the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

