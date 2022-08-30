C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $20.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on C3.ai from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C3.ai Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AI opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

