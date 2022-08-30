Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $307.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.26 and a 200 day moving average of $314.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $363,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

