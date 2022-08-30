Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Increased by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $20.22 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.73 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $417.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.97 and its 200-day moving average is $391.99. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

