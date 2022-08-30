Signet Jewelers Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $10.70 per share. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $66.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after acquiring an additional 613,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,484,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,463,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

