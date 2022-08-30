KeyCorp Comments on Dollar General Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2023 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $238.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

